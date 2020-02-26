Maltese international basketball referee Bernard Vassallo will this week travel once again to Spain for another FIBA international assignment.

On Thursday, he will referee the return leg valid from the FIBA Euro Cup Round of 8 series which will be played in the Wurzburg Arena in Salamanca between the hosts and strong Spanish side Avenida Salamanca and the Russian powerhouse Spartak Moscow.

This second leg follows the first game, in the last eight series, which was played last week in Moscow where Salamanca emerged 75-67 winners.

The officiating crew for this game, apart from Vassallo who is crew chief, will consist of Can Mavisu (Turkey) and Marin Ortis (France).