Sophie the sniffer dog was again successful on Wednesday when she sniffed a passenger en route to Istanbul carrying more than the permitted €10,000.

Customs said in a statement this was the fourth such case in a matter of days.

When asked how much cash she was carrying, the passenger answered she had €10,000.

Unconvinced, the Customs team escorted her to their offices and following searches, found €11,380.

In October, the Customs Anti-Money Laundering Team, with the assistance of the canine team, intercepted €77,750 in undeclared cash in six cases.

The passenger agreed to sign an out-of-court settlement agreement and was fined accordingly.

Any cash or signed cheques valued €10,000 or more are to be declared to Customs when travelling to, through and from Malta. This is also applicable to all other EU countries.