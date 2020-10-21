Sophie the sniffer dog was again successful on Wednesday when she sniffed a passenger en route to Istanbul carrying more than the permitted €10,000.
Customs said in a statement this was the fourth such case in a matter of days.
When asked how much cash she was carrying, the passenger answered she had €10,000.
Unconvinced, the Customs team escorted her to their offices and following searches, found €11,380.
In October, the Customs Anti-Money Laundering Team, with the assistance of the canine team, intercepted €77,750 in undeclared cash in six cases.
The passenger agreed to sign an out-of-court settlement agreement and was fined accordingly.
Any cash or signed cheques valued €10,000 or more are to be declared to Customs when travelling to, through and from Malta. This is also applicable to all other EU countries.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us