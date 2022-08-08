The Ball of the August Moon was held on August 6, in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. This was the fourth edition organised under the Presidency of President George Vella.

As is tradition, the Ball of the August Moon was held on the first Saturday of August at the Verdala Palace gardens. After a two-year absence, this year dancing was permitted, and all those attending could dance to the music provided by the Armed Forces of Malta Band.

In a few words on the occasion, President of Malta George Vella emphasised that the ultimate goal of this event is to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which supports many people who unfortunately fall on difficult times because of personal, social or health conditions. The president thanked the chairman of the Organising Committee Marchesino Daniel De Petri Testaferrata, and all the members of the organising committee.

He also thanked CEO of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation John Huber, the members of the Social and Medical Boards, and the staff for their loyalty to the foundation’s humanitarian objectives.

He thanked all those who attended the Ball of the August Moon and all those involved in the organisation of the event, in particular the various companies who gave their support.

The Armed Forces of Malta Band provided the music for the evening.

Chairman of the Organising Committee Marchesino Daniel de Petri Testaferrata also thanked everyone involved in the successful organisation of another edition of the Ball of the August Moon.

The Ball of the August Moon was held for the first time at Verdala Palace in 1959, under the patronage of the then Governor Sir Guy Grantham and Lady Beryl Grantham and always had a philanthropic purpose.

Since 1971, the Ball of the August Moon has been held with the aim of raising funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation and to this day it is still a main event in the calendar of the President of Malta.