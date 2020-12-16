Three elderly COVID-19 patients died on Tuesday at Mater Dei Hospital, taking Malta's death toll linked to the pandemic to 180.

The victims are:

* A 79-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 20;

* A 90-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on December 3; and

* A 75-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on November 11.

The Health Ministry offered its condolences, urging everyone to remain vigilant and follow precautions during the festive season in order to protect the most vulnerable.