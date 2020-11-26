Three elderly COVID-19 patients died between Wednesday and Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 128.

The three victims are:

• A 70-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 16. He died at St Vincent de Paul;

• A 73-year-old woman who tested positive on November 1. She died at Mater Dei Hospital;

• An 80-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 6. He also died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The health ministry extended its condolences and appealed to all to follow preventive measures.

Another three people died while infected with COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Figures compiled by Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Treatment Unit doctors show that COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care have a 60% death rate, despite receiving support from a ventilator. That mortality rate rises to 70% if a patient also develops kidney failure, according to the first comprehensive data on critical care since the start of the pandemic.

