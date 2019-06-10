Two drivers were injured, one of them seriously, following a four-car collision in Santa Venera on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 1pm in Triq il-Ferrovija when a Toyota Yaris, driven by a 19-year-old from Birkirkara, a Peugeot 106, driven by a 61-year-old from Birkirkara, a BMW driven by a 21-year-old woman from Santa Venera and a parked Mercedes.

The 61-year old sustained grievous injuries, and the 19-year-old suffered light injuries, the police said.

The police are investigating the incident in what turned out to be a day of traffic accidents.

Early on Saturday, a 41-year-old motorcyclist died following a traffic accident in Birkirkara. Another motorcyclist was injured in Żebbuġ later and a pedestrian was hit by a car in Luqa.