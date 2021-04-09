Another two restaurants in Malta have earned a Michelin Star, one year after the prestigious Michelin Guide added Maltese restaurants to its list for the first time.

The new restaurants are Bahia in Lija and ION - The Harbour in Valletta. They join De Mondion in Mdina and Under Grain and Noni in Valletta as local restaurants that can boast of a Michelin star.

Terrone, Commando and Rubino retained their existing Bib Gourmand for “good quality, good value cooking”.

Five new Michelin ‘Plates’ have also been added to the guide. They are The Fork and Cork in Rabat, Chophouse and Fernando Gastrotheque in Sliema, Zest in St Julian’s and Mezzodi in Valletta. The Plate symbol denotes restaurants where one will experience “fresh ingredients, capably prepared - simply a good meal”.

The Harbour Club and Noni in Valletta, Briju in Gżira, De Mondion in Mdina and Tmun in Mġarr, were singled out for their sustainable practices.

Established in the late 19th century, Michelin has maintained its benchmark of international food for more than 120 years, recognising some of the greatest restaurants in the world.

Michelin Guides international director Gwendal Poullennec said that the last year has created enormous challenges for the hospitality industry around the world “and our hearts go out to all those facing difficulties in these trying times”.

In a statement, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the addition of more Maltese restaurants to the guide was a “stamp of quality” for Malta’s gastronomic sector.