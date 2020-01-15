Maltese B2B gaming company Together Gaming Solutions has ended 2019 with yet another award.

A few months ago, Together Gaming Solutions won the prestigious 2019 EGR B2B award for best White Label partner. The EGR awards celebrate the very best service providers in the online gaming industry.

Together Gaming Solutions is the owner of the internationally renowned Bethard iGaming platform. Together Gaming is a leading B2B iGaming platform provider with expertise in delivering one-stop white label and turnkey solutions to iGaming operators.

“We are thrilled to have won this award, the one that means the most to us, being recognised as a great company to do business with,” Antonio Barra, COO of Together Gaming had commented on the occasion, adding how Together Gaming Solutions can truly become a great company if it continued building strong relationships with its partners, based on trust, loyalty and teamwork. The award was presented at the prestigious Tower of London, UK.

Just a few months later, in December, the Maltese B2B gaming company also claimed the coveted SBC award for White Label Supplier of the year 2019 – the award was presented at the exclusive Battersea Evolution, London, UK. The awards recognise the achievements of operators and affiliates, as well as suppliers from across all the major disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data.

Together Gaming is also shortlisted as one of the finalists at the 2020 International Gaming Awards in the two categories iGaming Supplier and Technology Provider of the year which will be held at the Savoy Hotel in London in February.

“We look forward to showcasing more accolades along the year,” said Benjamin Delsinger, Together Gaming managing director.



"Our aim for 2020 is to live up to the expectations that we have set in the market as best iGaming platform provider servicing as efficiently as possible our existing partners and luring more and more prospective partners to join us. We shall start off 2020 by being physically present at our stand N9-322 at the ICE Totally Gaming expo in London where we shall be welcoming new and existing friends from the industry."