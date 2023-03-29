Ansu Fati’s father Bori Fati said Wednesday he was annoyed with how Barcelona are treating his son and would prefer for the forward to move clubs.

However, he confirmed the 20-year-old would prefer to stay and succeed at the Catalan giants, after coming through the youth system and becoming a fan favourite.

“It annoys me how they are treating Ansu in terms of minutes, (playing for) one minute, two minutes, three minutes, that’s what annoys me,” Bori Fati said on Spanish radio.

