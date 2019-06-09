As World War I raged on, food stocks were running low and famine ravaged most of Europe. Malta fared no better. The food basket, the Ukraine, the main supplier of wheat, had been laid to waste by the Russian revolution. France, another supplier of grain, was in ruins with most able adult males decimated by the war or the Spanish flu.

Convoys were running the gauntlet through the Gibraltar strait to Malta with little success. At that time, Gibraltar was a den of German spies with German U-Boats ready in wait.

Cassar Coy, the wheat importers and millers, could not provide for the needs of the island. However, the company owned a cargo ship, Ant. Cassar, and against all odds sent it to Argentina, to load up with wheat and sail back across the Atlantic. Chairman Tonin Cassar Torreggiani was trying to insure the ship with its cargo, but communication was slow. The insurance premium doubled each day. When it arrived at Gibraltar, the premium stood at 90 per cent of the cost of cargo.

The British Admiralty decided that the Ant. Cassar was to assemble at Gibraltar with other ships of the convoy. ‘Ant’ was an abbreviation of Anthony, but the British assumed it stood for a slow-moving insect.

No sooner had the convoy left Gibraltar than German U-Boats began to sink the ships. As the Ant. Cassar was slow-moving the captain decided to run the gauntlet on his own. He pressed close to the African coast, and against the backdrop of land, the ship was less conspicuous. The convoy was decimated. Days passed and no word was heard from the captain. Ant. Cassar, now well overdue, was assumed lost.

Some 10 days later, Grezzju the office boy was looking out to sea from the Upper Barrakka, wondering how his new job with the company would end. Gazing towards the horizon his heart missed a beat. It was just a small dot, but after an hour the shape of a ship was well defined. Once sure, he rushed to tell Mr Cassar Torreggiani, who was praying at the nearby church to St Anthony that the Ant. Cassar was sailing into Grand Harbour. The much-needed bread was once again available to the Maltese without the help of the British.

To the disappointment of the company, their captain was court marshalled for disobeying Admiralty orders.