Antares Flare, a sextet based in the Netherlands, is set to release an upcoming eponymous jazz album.

The band, which formed in 2018, is composed of alumni from the Rotterdam Conservatory Codarts University of the Arts, including the Maltese jazz musician Dean Montanaro.

Their overall aesthetic is decidedly modern, the result of augmenting jazz horns, guitars and synths with live modulated delays and highly volatile fuzz pedals, while the groove-based song structures leave ample space for improvisation to take the helm.

Piero Conte, the lead creative behind this eclectic setup, confesses his afﬁnity with the entrancing rhythms of Congolese “pygmy” music and quotes inﬂuences as contrasting as Jimi Hendrix is to Clever Austin.

But the guitarist from Rome reveals also a literary dimension to his music, citing the universe of Jorge Luis Borges and the magical realism movement as conceptual fodder for some of the band’s Spotify releases earlier this year: Mirror People opens with the misty sounds of morning dew and Maltese bass player Dean Montanaro’s delicate fragments, followed by the relentless drive of Slovenian drummer Domen Cizej (worth mentioning that this single amassed 3k+ plays alone in the ﬁrst couple of weeks online).

The intricately arranged melody of Sandstones leads into a formidable solo by Dutch alto-saxophonist Paul van de Calseijde while Paolo Petrecca’s bewitching tones introduce the theme of What’s Gonna Kill Me First?

This is a raging anthem that backdrops a full-on horn fest including the trumpeter’s fellow Italian tenor-saxophonist Andrea Leone, with the latter’s exploratory melodies haunting the ﬁrst half of the afro-beat banger Bonsai Jungle (the sextet’s latest single).

Antares Flare’s collaboration will culminate in the issue of a limited-release vinyl, featuring the ghastly, otherworldly sleeve art of Ivan Specchio, and will be distributed by Amsterdam-based record label Wicked Wax.

The live-premiere is set to take place on September 22 at the legendary Rotterdam club BIRD and the six are actively looking for venues and festivals in Europe that are interested in hosting them (anyone willing to help in this regard is encouraged to contact Emre Namli at antares.ﬂare0@gmail.com).

Pre-ordering of both the digital version of their eponymous album as well as the vinyl is to be done through antaresﬂare.bandcamp.com, although the date of the physical release remains to be seen due to the current worldwide delays in vinyl pressing.