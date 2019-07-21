Antennas dominate our everyday life, and you are probably using an antenna right now if you’re reading this article online. We often use antennas, especially when it comes to our mobile devices. There are at least four in your mobile phone and two on your computer. Apart from their popularity in TV broadcasting and home Wi-Fi network, they are also found in tablets, global positioning systems (GPS) in cars, highway toll devices and the security tag attached to merchandise.

An antenna is merely a piece of metallic rod or dish that captures radio waves and converts them into electrical signals, feeding into some system such as a radio, television or a mobile network. Antennas that function like this are called re­ceivers. A transmitter turns electrical signals into radio waves so that they can travel long distances around the Earth, or even into space and back to carry information. The transmitted and received waves are partly electrical and partly magnetic. Transmitter and receiver antennas are frequently very similar, and in general, antennas are critical to all forms of modern virtual telecommunication.

Antennas have three important properties; bandwidth, directionality and gain. An antenna’s band­width refers to the variety of frequencies over which it works effectively.

The broader the antenna bandwidth, the more comprehensive range of radio waves it can capture. This feature is helpful for broadcast television as it is required to receive a number of different channels, even though nowadays many people prefer to stream TV programmes. However, a broader antenna bandwidth is less useful for telephone, mobile or satellite communications where it is essential to obtain a radio wave transmission on a relatively narrow frequency band. Directionality is a feature that enables an antenna to be more sensitive in one direction than in another. The log-periodic antennas are known to be very directional as they pick up incoming waves travelling at right angles to them.

However, the telescopic antenna on an FM radio is less directional as it can capture signals from virtually any direction.

Directional antennas, when properly aligned, help to reduce interference from unwanted radio signals. As a rule of thumb, the bigger the antenna gain the better the reception by which signals are being transmitted and vice versa.

Moreover, radio waves are believed not to cause any damage when absorbed by the human body. In fact, they can be reflected to change their direction. One can obviously say that antennas are crucial in our daily lives, even though we often do not realise it.

Dr Iman Farhat works as a scientific officer at the University of Malta’s Physics Department. Her research interest lies in the area of designing instrumentation for electromagnetic applications and radio astronomy. She has actively collaborated with researchers in several other disciplines, particularly geosciences on problems related to time-domain reflectometer (TDR) probes.

Sound bites

• Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and microwave ablation (MWA) are treatments that use image guidance to place a needle through the skin into a tumor. In the case of RFA, high-frequency electrical currents are streamed through a needle electrode, creating a small region of heat. In MWA, microwaves are created from the needle to create a small region of heat. The heat is intended to destroy cancer cells. Both are effective treatment options for patients who might have difficulty with surgery or those whose tumors are less than 3.8cm in diameter.

https://www.radiologyinfo.org/en/info.cfm?pg=rfaliver

• Hyperthermia: too hot for your health. Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality in women. The incidence rate is increasing although the mortality rate has declined over the past 20 years. The usual clinical treatments consist of surgery, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and radiotherapy (RT). However, in recent years, it has been shown that microwave hyperthermia-assisted chemotherapy and RT significantly limits side effects, improves effectiveness and can therefore lead to dose reductions. Hyperthermia treatment is a non-invasive method that causes damage to cancerous tumor cells by increasing the local temperature up to 45 degrees Celsius. Electromagnetic hyperthermia systems consist of a radiation system to deliver electromagnetic fields to the targeted tissue, and a thermometric system to monitor the temperature increase.

https://www.cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-101/cancer-research/hyperthermia-treatments/?region=on

https://www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/

Did you know?

• Heinrich Hertz demonstrated radio waves in his lab in 1887. A Hertz (Hz) is a radio wave unit of measurement named after him.

• A radio wave is broadcast in different frequencies which can include FM radio waves that broadcast between 88 MHz and 108 MHz, and AM radio waves that broadcast between 550 kHz and 1,600 kHz.

• Wi-Fi uses radio waves that are transmitted through a wireless internet router in frequencies between 2.4 and 5.8 GHz.

• Radio waves are not the only type of electromagnetic wave. Other types include radar, Bluetooth, ultraviolet waves, light waves, microwaves, X-rays, and infrared.

• Maxwell’s equations describe radio and light waves as electromagnetic waves travelling through space.

• In 1932 it was discovered that astronomical objects emit radio waves, and a system has been developed that makes it possible to create pictures from radio waves.

