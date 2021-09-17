FirstUnited Insurance Brokers Ltd (FirstUnited) and Island Insurance Brokers Ltd (Island), both part of the global financial services group Argus Group Holdings Ltd (Argus Group), have merged, combining their strengths and collective experience to form Antes Insurance Brokers Ltd (Antes), now the biggest insurance broker operating in Malta.

Antes is now one large team consolidated by a single brand. Kevin Galea Pace and Lawrence Pavia will lead the operation as joint managing directors and, together with their senior management team, are fully focused on delivering an excellent customer experience.

“The merger will bring together an even bigger pool of experienced professionals who will be better placed to help clients achieve their objectives from a risk-management and insurance-protection perspective, with a particular focus on the seamless delivery of market-leading customer service to our existing customers,” Galea Pace and Pavia said.

Galea Pace explained: “We have aligned our future leadership team around a one-firm culture that will continuously improve service and product delivery, accelerate innovation of new customer solutions and create new and exciting opportunities for our colleagues”. Antes’ managing directors are confident that being part of the Argus Group will serve to strengthen the new company and the variety of services they can offer. Leveraging group resources to adopt the latest technology and invest in people, training and development, Antes aims to deliver even better service to their customers.

Tyrone Montovio, Europe Argus CEO, commented: “Antes in Malta is a crucial part of Argus in Europe. The joint strengths of Island and First-United’s well-established reputations and business foundations have made this exciting merger possible. We have a great team with a passion for their customers. I am proud of what they have achieved and am excited about what lies ahead for Antes.”

Alison Hill, Argus Group CEO, echoed Montovio’s excitement for the future with their new force in broking.

“The creation of Antes as a result of the merger is everything I could have hoped for when Island and FirstUnited joined the Argus family. With two strong businesses coming together, I have every faith Antes will be expanding into other territories in the coming years.”

For more information on Antes, the insurance services they offer and to view their updated terms, visit antes.mt.