Antes Insurance Brokers Ltd has launched its new travel claims portal for BOV clients with gold, platinum and Skypass travel cards.

The new portal allows BOV travellers to file claims and receive ongoing status updates digitally.

The tool is part of Antes’s strategy to deliver a better and more straightforward customer experience for its insurance clients.

Their ‘Better and Beyond’ strategy aims to modernise insurance and create a better and easier-to-understand insurance model for more successful relationships locally and abroad.

The new portal can be accessed by visiting https://claimsportal.antes.mt.

For more information, visit antes.mt.