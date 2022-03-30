Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and rejected a Joel Embiid shot with seconds remaining to propel the NBA champion Bucks to a key 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.
Khris Middleton scored 22 points and Jrue Holiday added 18 for the Bucks, who moved a half-game behind the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference.
The Sixers dropped two places to fourth, but still just 1 1/2 games behind the Heat.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
