Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo was named alongside Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and 2018 MVP James Harden as the finalist for this year’s award on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo, who this week helped the Milwaukee Bucks clinch top seeding in the Eastern Conference, is the heavy favourite to win a second straight MVP award ahead of four-time winner James.

