Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury scare on Thursday as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 12th straight victory with a 112-100 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo left the game in Chicago in the second quarter, shortly after suffering a heavy collision with the padded pillar behind the basket as he chased down a block.

An initial injury report from the Bucks said the player had suffered a sprained right wrist.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the early reports of Antetokounmpo’s injury were “hopeful.”

“The X-ray was clean. And he’s got a sprain,” Budenholzer said.

“I think we’ll see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.”

