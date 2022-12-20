Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 128-119 NBA victory Monday over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Two-time Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo dominated in the paint, making 12 of his 17 shots from the floor and 17 of his 22 free throws.

The Bucks effectively limited Williamson, the New Orleans star forward who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Milwaukee’s attention to Williamson opened the door for the Pelicans outside. Center Jonas Valanciunas drained seven three-pointers on the way to 37 points and CJ McCollum had six three-pointers and 31 points.

They helped New Orleans keep it close but it wasn’t enough against a Bucks team that also had 30 points from Brook Lopez and 18 from Jrue Holiday.

