Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo made his much-awaited return from a hyperextended left knee, but he couldn’t lift the Milwaukee Bucks over Phoenix in the NBA Finals opener.

The 26-year-old Greek forward, who missed two games after suffering the injury last week, scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Bucks in a 118-105 road loss in the best-of-seven championship series.

“I can run. I can jump. I can set screens. I can rebound the ball. I’m happy I’m out there,” Antetokounmpo said. “I was worried I’d be out for a year. Two games and I’m back. I’m happy.”

