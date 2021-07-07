Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo made his much-awaited return from a hyperextended left knee, but he couldn’t lift the Milwaukee Bucks over Phoenix in the NBA Finals opener.
The 26-year-old Greek forward, who missed two games after suffering the injury last week, scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Bucks in a 118-105 road loss in the best-of-seven championship series.
“I can run. I can jump. I can set screens. I can rebound the ball. I’m happy I’m out there,” Antetokounmpo said. “I was worried I’d be out for a year. Two games and I’m back. I’m happy.”
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us