26-year-old Anthea Zammit of Żebbuġ is representing Malta in the 69th Miss Universe, being held in Hollywood, Florida, early on Monday.

A total of 80 countries are participating in the contest.

Zammit is a dance teacher who is also pursuing a law degree at the University of Malta.

While in Hollywood, she has had various interviews, photoshoots and public appearances to promote Malta internationally.

Anthea Zammit

The show will be aired live on FYI at 2am (Malta time). A new winner will be crowned by last year's winner Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa. The top 20 finalists, selected on Friday, will be announced tonight at the start of the finale.

Zammit won the right to represent Malta during a live telecast of Miss Universe Malta in August. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition was postponed to May this year.

Miss Universe Malta director Alan J. Darmanin urged the Maltese public to show their support for Zammit leaving her a message on the official Instagram and Facebook pages of Miss Universe Malta.