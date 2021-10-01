The Aquatic Sports Association has come from a very busy summer during which the local governing body saw their junior waterpolo teams compete in their respective European Championship finals.

The results achieved by the Maltese youngsters were very impressive with the Malta U-15 placing 13th in their first participation in the European Championship finals while the Malta U-17 girls placed 15th in the continental finals held in Croatia.

Then it was the turn of the Malta U-17 boys who wrapped up an impressive summer when placing 15th in the championships held at the National Pool.

Coach Anthony Farrugia was the man that was responsible of these Maltese selections and he tells Valhmor Camilleri the huge work carried out during the summer and also gives his views on what has to be done to further groom young players into future national team players.

