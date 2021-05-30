MALTA 10

FRANCE 10

(3-3, 4-3, 3-3, 0-1)

The Malta U-15 national team brought further success for Maltese waterpolo on Sunday after keeping France at bay to top Group C, one day after they captured qualification for the LEN Men’s European U-15 Waterpolo Championships 2021.

“I was optimistic that the boys could do it...hard work pays off,” Anthony Farrugia, the Malta coach told the Times of Malta.

“Full credit to the boys as it was not easy. Our preparations had been hampered by circumstances beyond our control.

“They had to battle an obvious lack of match practice as their last competitive match was in September of last year. So, the preparation in the past five weeks was intense, so our boys could be better tuned to the rigours of today’s game.”

