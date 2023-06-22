Dr Anthony Galea and Carlo Mamo have been confirmed as president and general secretary of the Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) respectively together with the other serving members of the association’s executive, namely Mark Barbara (Deputy General Secretary), Sihon Gauci Gonzalez, Gareth Sciberras and Konrad Sultana.

The MFPA Executive members were uncontested and their candidature for another four-year term was unanimously endorsed at the association’s Annual General Meeting, held last Saturday.

During the AGM, Carlo Mamo presented the administrative report, detailing all the projects, initiatives and activities carried out by the MFPA during season 2022-23.

Building on the Association’s position paper for the period 2019-2022, the MFPA has published a new strategy for 2023-2026. The main pillars of the strategy are education, players’ health and well-being, women’s football, services to players and MFPA’s Sustained Growth.

