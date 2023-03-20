The Wignacourt Museum of 2, College Street, Rabat, is hosting an exhibition of hanging ceramics and paintings in various media by Anthony Lucian Cauchi. Inspiration is open all days including Sundays, from 9am till 5pm, until March 25.

For his artistic education, Cauchi, a long-time member of the Malta Society of Arts, attended the Malta School of Art, Academica Pietro Vannucci, Perugia (supervised by Prof. Orfei), and Ceramic School in Tat-Tarğa, tutored by ceramist George Muscat.

Ship in Storm

The six exhibited ceramics are thematically linked to history, fables and legends. Anthony Lucian is a keen follower of both art in general and the history of Roman and Greek times.

The artist loves both the abstract and the figurative.

Log on to www.anthonylucianart.com for more information, or phone him at 99222897.