Anthony Tabone, former chairman of the Broadcasting Authority and a prominent figure in employer organisations, has died aged 75.

Tabone, known as Twanny to his friends, was a long-serving senior member of the management of Simons Farsons Cisk and served as chairman of PBS and then chairman of the Broadcasting Authority from 2011 to 2015, where he was praised for his integrity.

He served on the council of the University of Malta for eight years until 2016 and was vice-president of the Federation of Industry.

Tabone was also active in the voluntary sector, helping in the organisation of activities at Christ the King parish of Paola.