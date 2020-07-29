Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has confirmed that the government has ditched a controversial proposal to introduce an anti-deadlock mechanism in the new process for the appointment of the president.

The decision is set to pave the way for an agreement on a set of constitutional reforms including the appointment of the president with a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

The president is currently appointed by simple majority.

The reforms, which have been in the pipeline for years, will be sealed at around 7pm when six Bills, most of which require the Opposition to be on board to go through, will be put to the vote in parliament.

The breakthrough was made during talks held on Tuesday evening.

There might be those who will criticise the government for having made too many concessions, but I firmly believe this is the way forward to strengthen the rule of law. - Edward Zammit Lewis

Under the anti-deadlock mechanism, when the nominee for president or any other post requiring a two-thirds parliamentary majority twice fails to obtain this level of support, the threshold would be lowered to an absolute majority of the 67MPs in the House in the third round of voting.

This fallback position was also proposed for the nomination of the Ombudsman, the head of the Permanent Commission Against Corruption and the Chief Justice.

The Opposition objected, arguing that such an arrangement would defeat the whole purpose of the reforms since such sensitive positions could end up being occupied by people who did not enjoy the confidence of the opposition.

The Justice Minister on Wednesday confirmed in parliament that an agreement had been reached so that in case of disagreement on a nomination, the incumbent would remain in office until government and Opposition agreed on a successor.

Zammit Lewis said that this breakthrough was the result of the political will of Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Adrian Delia and Opposition MP Chris Said who were involved in the talks.

“We reached this point as all those involve cooperated,” he remarked.

“There might be those who will criticise the government for having made too many concessions, but I firmly believe this is the way forward to strengthen the rule of law,” Zammit Lewis told Parliament.

On his part Said remarked that this amendment reflected the Opposition’s stance which feared that the anti-deadlock mechanism would be a step backward.

The sitting is still in progress.