David Thake has called on party members to save the party from those with an agenda to destroy it.

The MP was one of the majority 19 who voted against Adrian Delia in a no confidence vote earlier this week.

"We have an ongoing fight to rescue the party from a handful of people who are intent on destroying it," he said in a video on Facebook.

On Thursday Delia met President George Vella after PN MPs triggered a process designed to oust him as opposition leader. They are proposing Therese Comodini Cachia to take over the role.

But Delia has said he will remain head of the party and the opposition, despite losing his parliamentary group's support.

The vote took place amid dwindling support for the PN and two days after Times of Malta revealed messages exchanged between murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and Delia.

One of those who backed Delia in Tuesday's vote, party stalwart Edwin Vassallo, has called on those who have been “disloyal” to the PN leader to resign from the party.

However, Thake told his Facebook followers on Thursday evening: "We will see this through. We must save the party from those that have one agenda - its destruction. Not under our watch."

Pointing out that the role of the opposition leader is regulated by the constitution and not the party statute, the PN MP said that Delia's words were not those of a person who wanted what is best for the party.

He referred to the "fight" led by the 19 MPs as one "to save the PN from the hands of those who entered the party only to crash it into a wall".

"I’m sorry, but neither I, not my colleagues are willing to see anyone do that to the party," he added.

"I call on all of those within the party to study Delia’s words and compare it to facts. Join us so that we can rid this party from this monster which is trying to take it over."

He also referred to recent revelations which he said was proof that a group of corrupt businesspeople were trying to take over the political system.

"They managed to do so with the PL. We will not allow the PN to fall in their hands as well," Thake said.