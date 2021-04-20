Anti-vaxxer graffiti have been scribbled at Independence Gardens in Sliema with the same message that was spray-painted on the Curia’s facade in Floriana.

Lighting fixtures in the garden were also vandalised, with at least three lamps being pulled out of their fistrues.

Sliema council deplored the vandalism and called in the police.

The spray-painted message in Sliema’s garden, which read ‘vaccination is 4 (for) depopulation’, has not been officially linked with the other act of vandalism in Floriana, although the message is almost the same.

The message scribbled on the Curia building also described the church as a ‘home for killers’. It is not clear why the accusation was leveled at the church.

In a recent address, Archbishop Charles Scicluna urged the church’s followers to take the COVID-19 vaccine when offered to them.