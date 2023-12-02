The positive drop in antibiotic use in Malta during the pandemic was reversed as soon as COVID ended, with GPs prescribing the highest amount of antibiotics in 2022 than they ever did in the previous 10 years.

New data sent by the national antibiotic committee to practitioners in Malta also shows that local doctors are among the top European prescribers of antibiotics linked to the development of microbial resistance in the general population and the development of asthma and obesity issues in children.

Prof. Michael Borg, chair of the committee, told Times of Malta that data collected over the past decade shows that, prior to COVID-19, antibiotic consumption in primary care had seen a downward drop between 2010 and 2019, with a significant drop in 2020 and 2021.

The European Centre for Disease Control data suggests that, before COVID-19, approximately 18 out of every 1,000 individuals living in Malta were taking an antibiotic on any one day. This had been as high as 22 back in 2010.

During the two COVID years, antibiotic use in the community dropped remarkably to just 14 per 1,000 individuals per day, only to increase significantly to 23 last year – the highest level of consumption for almost 10 years.

“The drop during the pandemic probably occurred as fewer people visited community clinics and their GPs for fear of contracting COVID-19. People with the usual viral infections like colds and sore throats stayed at home and recovered without antibiotics. Measures like masks and lockdowns also reduced transmission of all viruses.

“Once COVID became a thing of the past, we saw a major increase in antibiotic use even though the spate of infections following the pandemic was predominantly viral,” Borg said.

Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial illness and are not effective against viruses that typically cause colds, flu and sore throats.

However, according to European data, around half of the Maltese are still not aware of this and consume antibiotics for these viral conditions.

It is estimated that, in Malta, 90 per cent of antibiotic consumption takes place in the community (as opposed to a hospital setting).

Local doctors among top European prescribers

Research has also shown that, in the Mediterranean, patients often expect a quick fix, with some doctors prescribing antibiotics ‘just in case’. This practice, Borg warned, increases the risk that treatment will not work when a patient has a serious bacterial infection.

European data has also often shown that the Maltese are among the highest consumers of antibiotics in Europe.

Data recently circulated by the AMR committee among local doctors shows that, in 2022, Malta had the second highest prescription of what is known as broad spectrum antibiotics, as opposed to antibiotics that are more targeted towards the cause of the infection (narrow spectrum).

Only Hungary had a slightly higher broad to narrow spectrum ratio, with other Mediterranean countries such as Spain, Greece and Italy faring better than Malta.

The AMR committee is warning doctors that the repercussions of over-prescribing broad-spectrum antibiotics could not only result in a greater risk of antimicrobial resistance but also play a role in allergy development – especially asthma – and metabolic repercussions including obesity, especially following repeated exposure in young children.

In its update on antibiotic use in the community, the national AMR committee also noted that the four types of antibiotics (all broad spectrum) that account for almost 80 per cent of consumption in primary care in Malta are not the ones typically recommended by national guidelines.

The national AMR committee urged primary care physicians and paediatricians “to safeguard judicious prescribing of antibiotics, especially in respiratory tract infections”.

“Several tools are available to assist clinicians to determine whether such presentations are most likely to be viral in origin… the Committee encourages the use of the national guidelines for the management of community infections, focusing especially on narrower spectrum antibiotics… to minimise the development of resistance and ensure patients receive the most appropriate treatment,” it said in its update to doctors.