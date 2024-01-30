The Anti-Poverty Forum, a grouping of 17 NGOs working in the social field in Malta, has welcomed the government’s efforts to 'encourage' businesses to reduce the prices of daily basic necessities.

"It is an action which was badly needed, and which will help those who are at the lower levels of the earning pyramid to be more able to afford the basic necessities for their families," the forum said.

It was referring to an agreement reached by the government with importers and retailers to reduce the prices of some 400 items by 15% from February 1.

The forum said the country needs a system where prices of basic items were regularly monitored.

It called for an arrangement where discussions with providers took place regularly.

The forum also argued that policies and schemes should not put everyone in the same basket, since by doing so one would be treating unfairly those who are in a disadvantaged position.

"A clear example of this is the subsidised energy for all. Well-off persons tend to consume more energy as they tend to live in larger houses and with more appliances at home. Since energy is being subsidised for everyone, well-off people are being subsidised more than those who really need to be subsidised. Consequently, the available subsidies are not reaching those people who need them most. Schemes can be put in place where subsidies are means-tested, and therefore directed exclusively towards supporting low-income earners," the forum said.

It also pointed out that a reduction of energy subsidies across the board would also contribute towards a cleaner environment, enticing a reduction in consumption.