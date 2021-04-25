A set of antique angels that adorn the streets of Għarb during the feast of the Visitation of Our Lady to Saint Elizabeth are being restored. The angels were made on the initiative of Francesco Saverio Mercieca, Frenċ tal-Għarb, in the 1950s. According to a number of ancestors, Frenċ had the idea that the angels would also be used for the feast of Corpus Christi, but this never materialised.

The angels, by Wistin Camilleri, represent various titles of the litany of Our Lady, including Queen of the most holy rosary, Queen of peace and Queen conceived without original sin, among others.

The restoration work on the angels, commissioned by the Għarb festivities committee, is being done by young Gozitan artist Josef Mizzi. Currently, Mizzi is working on the angel representing the Queen of martyrs. Another five angels remain to be restored.

The liturgical feast of the Visitation of Our Lady to Saint Elizabeth will be celebrated in Għarb on May 31.