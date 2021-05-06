A late 18th-century statue of the Risen Christ belonging to Il-Ħaġar Museum of Victoria has been restored by Prevarti of Mosta.

The papier-mâché statue, one of the permanent Level 3 exhibits of the museum, is possibly the first Irxoxt statue in Gozo, although no documentary proof has yet been located to identify the artist.

Along the years, the statue was subject to various damages which were not treated professionally. It used to be carried processionally in Victoria on Easter Sunday until 1997.

An important aspect of the statue is the gilded patterned drapery described by art historians as a “probably unique untouched specimen in its original state”.

As part of its ongoing restoration and conservation efforts, Il-Ħaġar has also embarked on a major project – the restoration of five Venuti paintings – which is nearing completion.

The project is mainly sponsored by Bank of Valletta.

Il-Ħaġar museum, open seven days a week at Pjazza San Ġorġ, offers a range of temporary and permanent exhibits free of charge.

This is possible with the constant support of a number of volunteers who give their time and resources for free.