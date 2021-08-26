The street statue of Our Lady of Safe Haven, in Perellos Street, Għajnsielem, is being restored by Rudolph Cauchi. He was commissioned for this project by the local council.

The statue’s origin was in an area where a spring was planned by the governor J. Gaspard Le Marchant in 1862.

This and other information is recorded in the Miscellanea Notitiarum found at the archives of Għajnsielem parish church.

Details about the whereabouts of the statue were written by the first parish priest of Għajnsielem Dun Anton Cauchi in 1856.

Among other things, it is stated that a lantern was lit day and night by the people living in the vicinity of the niche. But, the origins of the statue are not known.

When news spread that the statue was going to be pulled down due to the construction of the spring, someone took the statue from the area and placed it on a stone column in an inhabited area close to the old church.

In 1902, when Ġużepp Grima, known as il-Bieżel, built his house in the area where the statue was standing, he also erected a niche for this statue still there today.

Nowadays, Rita Zerafa, sister of the late Għajnsielem archpriest Mgr Joseph Zerafa, takes care of the niche.