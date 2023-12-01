Claims of unfair price hikes on the local market must be investigated locally, the European Commission has said in response to calls for an EU investigation into the matter.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba wrote to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last month asking for an investigation into alleged anti-trust violations by food importers in Malta.

Agius Saliba claimed the country’s size limitations led to the formation of de facto monopolies in several markets and are leading to the formation of artificially high price benchmarks. This allows a few large operators to exploit the high inflation rate to increase their profits, he charged.

However, in a reply to Agius Saliba, PN MEP candidate Peter Agius said that EU competition laws are, on paper, also part of Maltese law that should be regulated by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

Agius Saliba, he said, should have directed his request for an investigation to the authority and the minister responsible for it, Julia Farrugia Portelli.

Agius subsequently wrote to the commission himself, seeking clarification on the issue.

In their reply to Agius, a spokesperson for the commission’s directorate general for competition said that, typically, when collusive practices are limited to one member State, it is up to that member State to address the issue.

“Collusive practices are covered under European Union competition law by Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU’). This provision prohibits agreements, concerted practices and decisions by associations of undertakings that restrict competition within the internal market,” the spokesperson said.

“In cases where the alleged infringement of Article 101 TFEU is mainly limited to the territory of a single member State, it is usually the national competition authority of that member state which is considered well placed to deal with that case.”

In turn, it would be at the MCCAA’s discretion to decide whether or not to investigate any alleged violations, the reply said.

At a recent Times of Malta business breakfast, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that Malta’s markets are largely “made up of cartels”, a frank admission of the lack of competition in various economic sectors.

Agius Saliba pushes issue through petition

In comments to Times of Malta, Agius Saliba said that while the European Commission has yet to formally respond to his initial request for an investigation, he has also pushed the issue forward through a petition that is due to be heard in front of the European Parliament’s Petition’s Committee.

The MEP said he has the backing of other MEPs on the matter and has requested the commission reply to his request with urgency.

He added that he made his request as he considered it his duty to ensure that the internal market continues to function as intended and that there are no hurdles to parallel importation.