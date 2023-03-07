art..e Gallery of Victoria, Gozo is honouring Antoine Camilleri, one of the giants of Maltese modern art of the 20th century with a celebratory exhibition entitled Antoine Camilleri (1922-2005) – a Tribute.

Camilleri started his artistic career at the Malta School of Arts and later went to Paris and attended the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts where he had the opportunity to study the works of the great artists of the late 19th and 20th centuries. In 1960, he furthered his studies at the Bath Academy of Art in the UK.

Portrait of Tereża

Camilleri is not only important as an innovative artist but also as one of the founder members of three artist groups in the 1950s which laid the groundwork and were instrumental in the development of Maltese art. With persistence and determination, Camilleri and his colleagues attuned the Maltese public to the latest art movements and ideas that had gained popularity worldwide since the advent of Impressionism in France during the 19th century.

Throughout his career, Camilleri remained committed to exploring new mediums and techniques. His work reflects his experimentation with a variety of materials, from oils and acrylics to clay and resin, concrete, sand, and objet trouvé.

A portrait of a woman

The exhibition features a curated collection of Camilleri’s works that expressively demonstrate the artist’s mastery of handling different media and subjects. The works range from different periods of Camilleri’s career. Art enthusiasts have the opportunity to view these excellent works, the majority of which are being exhibited for the first time in public.

art..e Gallery is situated at 1, Library Street, Victoria, Gozo. The gallery is open Monday to Sunday from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm. The exhibition runs until Friday, March 24. The gallery can be contacted by phone number 99804774 and by e-mail at artgallerygozo@gmail.com.