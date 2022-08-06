Antoine Degabriele, who died in a suspected hit and run incident in Żejtun on Friday, had a driver’s license but never drove out of fear, his nephew has revealed.

In a Facebook post paying tribute to his late uncle, Samuel Farrugia highlighted the irony of his uncle’s unexpected death, describing Degabriele as an “incredible person who loved life”.

“You had a driver’s license but never drove because you were afraid, go figure that you would end up leaving us this way,” he said.

“You were one of the wisest people I ever had the pleasure of knowing. Thank you uncle for everything you gave us throughout your life.”

Police confirmed with Times of Malta on Saturday that they are still searching for the vehicle and the driver involved in the incident.

Degabriele, 51, was found on the pavement on Triq President Anton Buttigieg and certified dead on the spot. Police are combing through CCTV footage to understand the events that led to his death. Car parts, including part of a bumper and a side mirror, were found in the vicinity of the site.

‘I was waiting to make you a coffee’

Meanwhile, tributes from family and friends who knew Degabriele flooded social media in the wake of his death, including from colleagues who had expected him to turn up at the Marsaxlokk cafe that he worked at on the day.

“Today was too brutal, Toninu, how I waited for you to come for a coffee,” his colleague Chyrel said.

“Every morning it was our ritual, I would offer you a coffee or I would walk in and find an espresso waiting for me.”

“Today was a dark day running the shop without you. Thank you for everything you did for us at Southeast, this place was dear to you and we were a family together.”

Lynette Zahra, the owner of the Southeast cafe where Antonie worked, said that the Żejtun native often had words of encouragement to offer her during trying times.

“As a little girl, I would love coming down to see you at Harbour Lights, you would draw on my school diary for me,” she said.

“Who could have predicted we would end up working together 33 years later? You loved Southeast and it certainly will not be the same without you.”

“Part of our heart has died with you, but I promise you that as long as we remain open we will keep remembering you. We’re going to miss you so much.”