Driven by Redent Magro, Antoine Du Bourg won Tuesday’s evening major event at the Marsa Racetrack.

This was the AME Sette Giugno Cup final for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2140m. This final formed part of the 31st meeting of the season consisting of ten races all for trotters.

Eleven trotters lined up for the class Premier final. Jefferson Dotcom (Rodney Gatt) was the fastest horse at first and during the first metres opened a small lead from Kaptah (Michael Ellul) and Rally Hans (Marco Refalo).

However with a lap to go, Antoine Du Bourg (Redent Magro) started to increase its speed from the outside.

