Driven by Redent Magro, Antoine Du Bourg won the 2021 edition of the prestigious Tazza l-Kbira competition reserved for class Premier trotters on a long distance of 2,640m.

This final, organised with the financial support of Bank of Valletta formed part of the 34th meeting of the season made up of nine races all for trotters.

Yesterday’s card also included a leg from the international Mediterranean championship for drivers with Malta being represented by Noel Baldacchino.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier final.

It was, Joe Hoo Lee (Matthew Sammut) the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Bara Min (Jesmar Gafa’) and Antoine Du Bourg (Redent Magro).

