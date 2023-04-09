French rider Antoine Magaud sealed overall victory in the 27th Tour ta' Malta with a fifth-placing in the final stage of the three-day competition on Sunday.

Daniele Lazzari and Catheline Ramone were the other winners in this year's edition.

Holding a commanding lead at the top of the elite category, Magaud easily administered his advantage when he placed fifth in yesterday's road race in Żebbuġ.

The French rider finished on top with an overall time of four hours, 16 minutes and 52 seconds. Simone Cerio, of ASD Team Simo Bike, place second in the overall standings when clocking 4:18.43 while Julien Amadori, of Team France Clubs Defense completed the podium on 4:19.21.

Sunday's final stage consisted of 63.5km road race which was held in excellent weather conditions.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt