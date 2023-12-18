Following an illustrious career as a chef, personality and writer, Anton B. Dougall joined six others as new members of Malta’s National Order of Merit on Wednesday. But after writing 54 books, teaching thousands of classes and starting a cookery club, Dougall still thinks his grandmother sits atop his culinary hierarchy.

“She was the best cook I have ever met. She was the type of cook who started at five in the morning and would slow-cook meals without knowing it is a professional method,” Dougall told Times of Malta. “She was a fantastic cook.”

Dougall’s respect for his maternal icon has bled into his work, as the chef’s next book, A Taste of Malta, is dedicated to his grandmother. The book will include recipes of various Maltese dishes, Dougall said without giving much away.

Fifty-two years as a chef, Dougall has been responsible for organising various banquets and tea parties for dignitaries and royalty, namely several dinners for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Cooking for the Queen in Malta and Marlborough House, London, Dougall recalled that he only spent a brief amount of time speaking to Her Majesty at each counter; no more than a minute. “She had a beautiful face,” Dougall said, remembering the royal look that still stays with him years after their brief encounters.

Instead, Dougall found a talkative friend in Prince Philip, who had a particular interest in Maltese cuisine such as rabbit, octopus and Maltese bread. To the delight of the prince, when Dougall prepared a fish course for the Royals at Marlborough House in 1998, he also supplied Maltese bread.

Yet, at these meals, most of the food tends to remain untouched, Dougall said. “They [Royalty] don’t eat unless they are at Buckingham Palace, they just play with the food on their plate,” he said.

If food isn’t close to your heart, you will not make it

Still on the radio multiple times a week, Dougall explained that he continues to teach practical cooking courses and is currently planning one for people with disabilities to give them more freedom in their lives. Dougall’s culinary teachings extend beyond the kitchen through his cooking club, Klabb tat-Tisjir.

Looking to tackle current issues, the club campaigns to help followers through their daily cooking needs. “My cookery club has changed the way families eat,” Dougall said. One change the club is seeking to make is the spending habits of Maltese families.

People often buy more than what they need, Dougall explained, as families go to the supermarket without a shopping list or looking to buy specific ingredients to follow a recipe by the letter. With the cost of living on the rise, this is simply no longer sustainable for many families, Dougall said, so the club’s next focus will be teaching how to shop better.

Over the years, Dougall has seen many trends shift, including the local level of skill that has drastically improved ever since he started his career.

“When I started catering, I knew everybody’s menu,” Dougall said, remarking that every à la carte location had the same items and drinks. “But now, the food standard in Malta has drastically improved,” he continued.

There is better cooking education, a higher level of passion from students and a lot more interest from people in the industry, Dougall said. Despite Malta’s better standards, the chef still thinks that the best way to become a better cook is to train under as many people as possible, learning from their different perspectives and skill sets.

But most importantly, it is a person’s passion that is key. “If food isn’t close to your heart, you will not make it.”