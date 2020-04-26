Maltese artist Anton Calleja’s work, symbolising the serious, parallel, invisible and psychological pandemic and how crisis teams can make the difference to prevent suicides, appeared on the front cover of this month’s edition of the British Journal of Psychiatry.

The painting was one of a series of initiatives of Fondazzjoni Sokkors fil-Pront, founded by psychiatrist Mark Xuereb last September, on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day to prevent COVID-19 related suicides locally.