The Malta Weightlifting Association has organised its first ranking competition for 2022 and saw numerous records and personal records set.

The competition, which was set over two days, was divided so that the cadet, youth and junior athletes competed on Saturday, and the senior athletes were in action on Sunday.

Its no secret that the MWA has nurtured youth talent over the past years, and this was evident in Saturday’s competition as the number of youth participants has now outnumbered the seniors by almost double.

The cadet category was dominated by 11-year-old athletes Julia Grima and Nathan Mifsud.

Grima finished the competition with 48kg in the snatch and a massive 60kg in the clean and jerk in the 55kg category.

