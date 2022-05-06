Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo was questioned by police this week about the presence of a British-era stone marker in the garden of his Qala house, Times of Malta has learnt.

Sources said the minister was at the Criminal Investigations Department earlier this week where he was interrogated by police inspectors responsible for the investigation of crimes against heritage.

When contacted on Friday, a spokesperson for Refalo confirmed that he had been questioned by the police but did not say whether the questioning took place under caution.

"On the 18th February Minister Refalo issued a press release in which he explained that he had personally invited the Superintendence for National Heritage to visit his house and see what was alleged to be a ‘stone marker'," Refalo's spokesperson said.

"While he has refuted the allegations which were made at that time, he also said from the start that he would cooperate with the relevant authorities and that’s what he did this week when he gave the same explanation to the Malta Police Force."

Refalo, who is described as a "known art collector" in his ministry bio page, is a former chairman of Heritage Malta, the state agency for museums, conservation practice and cultural heritage.

News about the presence of the historic artefact came to light during the electoral campaign following the publication on Facebook by members of his family of a photograph with the artefact in the background.

Previously, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage later confirmed to Times of Malta that the authorities went to Refalo’s house and found the artefact there. The marker bears the inscription VR (Victoria Regina) and questions were raised as to whether it can be legally kept in a private garden.

The British-era relics used to dot Malta and Gozo and are now protected in terms of the law.

Superintendent Kurt Farrugia had said: “The competent authorities inspected the property to identify the artefact. The artefact has been identified and the proprietor is collaborating in full.”

However, he did not provide further details about the investigation, say whether the marker had been confiscated, or explain whether the SCH deems the possession to be legal.

The Nationalist Party had called on the police to investigate the matter.

In a statement later, Refalo said that he invited the Superintendence to inspect the artefact.

“Everyone knows of my love for Maltese cultural and historical heritage and I will continue to do my utmost to promote its preservation,” he had said, adding that he will cooperate fully with the Superintendence.