An exhibition – Anton Schranz (1769-1839) – A seascape painter from Ochsenhausen – is running till October 27 in the monastery museum in Ochsenhausen, Germany.

The exhibition commemorates 250 years of the artist born in Ochsenhausen, who is one of its most famous historic personalities.

Along with paintings by Anton Schranz, there will also be paintings by his sons and further descendants, in addition to documents such as the original register of births with the entry of Schranz’s birth, dating from 1769.

Alexia Coppini, fifth generation direct descendant of this great artist, has just returned from Ochsenhausen, where she exhibited five of her seascapes together with the works of Anton.

Among guests was John Schranz, a fifth generation direct descendant of Anton through his first-born son, Giovanni.

For details, e-mail alexiacoppini@gmail.com.