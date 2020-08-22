Anton Teuma was installed as Gozo’s new bishop on Friday, in a ceremony held at St John the Baptist rotunda in Xewkija.

Teuma, who was announced as the island’s next bishop in June, is the ninth person to hold the title of Gozo Bishop. He succeeds Mgr Mario Grech, who was made General Pro-Secretary of the Synod of Bishops at the Holy See late last year.

Gozo’s new bishop urged believers to live the values taught by Jesus Christ and drew a comparison between faith and a mother’s love.

“If we love Jesus but do not mention him, he will not be offended. When a mother sees their children living her values, she will not worry or be concerned because the child does not say where he has been taught from. Jesus Christ is the same", he said.

Teuma was originally a welder and electrician before he was ordained as a priest in 1988. He is also a science graduate and has a post-graduate degree in family psychotherapy.

He served in the Xagħra parish as well as at the parish of St Ignatius in Rome, and spent a decade as rector of the Seminary of the Heart of Jesus.



Between 1998 and 2016, he was responsible for Eucharistic Communities in Gozo. In 2008, he spent a sabbatical year in the Holy Land.

Prime Minister Robert Abela congratulated Teuma on his new role.

"His humility, wisdom and determination will undoubtedly serve Gozo well in these challenging times," Abela said.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma lies prostrate during Friday's ceremony. Photo: Diocese of Gozo/Anthony Grech

Photo: Diocese of Gozo/Anthony Grech