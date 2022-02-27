Antonella Chouhal claimed the silver medal at the European Masters Championships with a new national record in the weight throw in Braga on Saturday.

Competing in the women’s Over 45 class, Chouhal managed a best throw of 13.34 minutes to place second overall in the competition.

Britain’s Andrea Jenkins took the gold medal when she managed 14.82 metres – a new British national record.

Germany’s Bettina Schardt completed the podium as she had to settle for the bronze medal with 12.18 metres.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta