Maltese Masters athletes proved that age is just a number with a remarkable performance at the World Masters Championships as Antonella Chouhal took bronze in Torun, Poland.

Over 4000 athletes took part in the ninth edition which keeps growing in stature year after year as many experienced athletes continue to register strong results beyond the traditional sporting age peak.

With a superb performance, Neil Brimmer established a new indoor record in the 800m over 35 male category, with a 2:02.07 timing, ahead of experienced athletes from Spain, the UK, Norway, Portugal and the Czech Republic among others.

David Bezzina improved his two new national benchmarks in the 400m (58:12) and 800m (2:16.84) in the over 40 category.

