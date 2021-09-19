Antonia Schultheis and her sister Victoria Schultheis continued to battle to hold on to a top five position at the European Sailing Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece as the Maltese duo finished the day in fifth place, and still with a chance of a medal podium position.

The Malta Sailors Club duo had lost their leadership on Friday after a disappointing day which saw their hopes of a medal significantly damaged by a disqualification for a false start.

On Saturday, the Schultheis sisters had low-par showing on the opening regatta of the day when they could only manage a 23rd-placing. But they kept control of their nerves and stormed back to finish in an excellent second place in the final race of the day to end in fifth place with 126 net points.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta