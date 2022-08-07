Antonia Schulteis and Victoria Schulteis remained in the running for a place on the podium in the World Junior Sailing Championships as the Maltese duo kept hold of their third place in the 49er FX class in Como, Italy.

The competition, which has seen the participation of a total of 52 crews, has entered the final stages as after nine regattas, the participants will be competing in the final three races on Sunday which will decide the medal winners.

The Schulteis sisters struggled for consistency on Saturday when they managed a 20th place before placing 15th in the second race of the day. However, a much-improved sixth placing in the third and final race of the day ensure that they kept hold of third place in the standings with a net point-total of 67 points.

They are currently just ahead of German duo Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille, of Germany who have also totalled 67 points, Norwegian duo Pia Dahl Andersen and Nora Edland are fifth on 68 net point as the battle for podium places is heating up.

