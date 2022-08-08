Antonia and Victoria Schulteis survived a dramatic final day at the World Junior Sailing Championships in Como, Italy to seal a memorable bronze medal in the female category on Sunday.

The Schulteis sisters have been battling bravely throughout the whole week but Sunday provided a real test of character for the Maltese duo.

After the first three days of light to moderate southerly winds, the conditions in the finals on the last two days tension grew due to strong and very shifty conditions after day 3 and finally an accelerating southerly breeze on the last day.

These changes in sailing conditions favoured the heavier teams and led to a mix-up of the leaderboard in the gold fleet amongst the female teams.

A collision with a competitor through no fault of their own led to a capsize and finally to a discard of the first race on the last day for the Schultheis sisters.

